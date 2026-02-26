Penelope Ford injured in AEW tag title match

During last night’s AEW Dynamite at Ball Arena in Denver, Penelope Ford teamed with Megan Bayne as challengers MegaBad against champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for the Women’s World Tag Team titles. Ford’s awkward landing from the top rope led to a possible ankle sprain, prompting referee Aubrey Edwards and medical staff to intervene during a commercial break. Producers called an audible with Lena Kross’s interference causing a disqualification, allowing the champs to retain while protecting the storyline. Fans praised Ford’s toughness and AEW’s quick response, with no update yet on her injury severity following her recent return from a UCL tear.

Penelope Ford seemingly just got re-injured during the Women's tag title match doing a Moonsault. 💔

— Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) February 26, 2026