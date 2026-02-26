Notes on Penelope Ford, Jacob Fatu, Ric Flair and Smackdown (updated)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
11

– WWE has announced that tomorrow on Smackdown all 6 participants of the Men’s Elimination Chamber will face off with one another in the ring.

The card for tomorrow’s SmackDown…

Drew McIntyre appears
Solo Sikoa vs Uncle Howdy
– Candice LeRae vs Jordynne Grace
Oba Femi vs The Miz
– RHIYO vs Nia Jax & Lash Legend (Tag Titles)
Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, and LA Knight segment

– WrestleVotes reports that Jacob Fatu has major support from WWE creative to be involved in the WWE Title picture at WrestleMania.

Ric Flair via X:

– There was fear Penelope Ford broke her ankle last night. She was checked out by medical and it may not have been as severe as first feared, reports Mike Johnson.

