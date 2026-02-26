Notes on Penelope Ford, Jacob Fatu, Ric Flair and Smackdown (updated)

– WWE has announced that tomorrow on Smackdown all 6 participants of the Men’s Elimination Chamber will face off with one another in the ring.

The card for tomorrow’s SmackDown…

– Drew McIntyre appears

– Solo Sikoa vs Uncle Howdy

– Candice LeRae vs Jordynne Grace

– Oba Femi vs The Miz

– RHIYO vs Nia Jax & Lash Legend (Tag Titles)

– Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, and LA Knight segment

– WrestleVotes reports that Jacob Fatu has major support from WWE creative to be involved in the WWE Title picture at WrestleMania.

– Ric Flair via X:

If You Have To Be 77, I Couldn’t Have Enjoyed A Better Day In My Life. Everything Was Perfect. Thank You To Everyone Who Reached Out And For All The Nice Messages On Social Media. Thank You To The Pearl For The Great Party Last Night! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/kgL40dsfom — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2026

– There was fear Penelope Ford broke her ankle last night. She was checked out by medical and it may not have been as severe as first feared, reports Mike Johnson.