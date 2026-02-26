Netflix will not raise offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery

Netflix announced it will not raise its offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery after the company determined that a higher bid from Paramount Skydance qualified as a “Superior Proposal.” Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said that while the original deal would have created shareholder value and had a clear path to regulatory approval, matching the new bid would no longer be financially attractive.

Netflix thanked WBD leadership for a fair process and stated it believed it would have been a strong steward of Warner Bros.’ brands. However, the company emphasized the acquisition was a “nice to have” at the right price, not a “must have” at any cost. Netflix added that its core business remains strong, plans to invest about $20 billion in content this year, will expand its entertainment offerings, and will resume its share repurchase program while focusing on long-term shareholder value.

(Source: Netflix)