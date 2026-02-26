More WWE News and Notes

– Bryon Saxton paid a visit to the birth home Aretha Franklin in Memphis:
Paid a visit to the birth home of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in Memphis, TN. Pretty neat seeing where it all started for the legendary songstress. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ZItIpB9bSU
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) February 24, 2026
– Uncle Howdy vs Solo Sikoa is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/vAAZhpzWYF
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 27, 2026
– Cody Rhodes day in Louisville:
CODY RHODES GOT HIS OWN DAY IN LOUISVILLE
HAPPY CODY RHODES DAY 😭
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 27, 2026
– AJ Styles enjoying retirement:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/OVQ6v51NTR
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 27, 2026