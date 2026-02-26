More WWE News and Notes

– Bryon Saxton paid a visit to the birth home Aretha Franklin in Memphis:

Paid a visit to the birth home of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in Memphis, TN. Pretty neat seeing where it all started for the legendary songstress. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ZItIpB9bSU — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) February 24, 2026

– Uncle Howdy vs Solo Sikoa is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown:

– Cody Rhodes day in Louisville:

CODY RHODES GOT HIS OWN DAY IN LOUISVILLE HAPPY CODY RHODES DAY 😭 pic.twitter.com/1BZjgy8lBu — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 27, 2026

– AJ Styles enjoying retirement: