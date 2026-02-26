Karrion Kross grins at Paul Heyman text during UK interview (video)

At the For The Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, former WWE star Karrion Kross—now MLW World Heavyweight Champion—checked a text from Heyman during a chat about his future, sparking return talk. Heyman manages The Vision faction, which is struggling with injuries to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, leaving only Logan Paul and Austin Theory active. Fans debate if Kross could revive the group with his promo skills and intensity, though some doubt pairing him with the current lineup. No confirmation from WWE or Kross yet, but the moment has wrestling fans buzzing ahead of Elimination Chamber.

