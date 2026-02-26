Karl Anderson on what AJ Styles told him backstage

Karl Anderson reveals what AJ Styles told him backstage.

The latest Raw episode was centered & celebrated around AJ Styles. At the end, Styles learned he was going into the 2026 Hall of Fame. Recently on the recent episode of Talk N Shop. Anderson stated he thought that AJ was going to take his career somewhere else, not actually finish his career in WWE:

“AJ Styles has officially retired from the WWE. WWE did a full-blown tribute show for AJ Styles. I got questions for the last couple of weeks. I’ve gotten questions since the Royal Rumble. People have asked constantly, ‘What is AJ gonna do? Where is AJ gonna go?’ And I have some opinions. I had some opinions. I had some takes. I have some takes. If you remember, I said this is exactly what I said I thought was gonna happen. I said, ‘AJ Styles is gonna leave the WWE, and go to AEW, or TNA, or go work.’ I did not think that he was going to finish up in the WWE. I did not think so, and like I said, we don’t speak much. Love you dude. I love you dude. He helped me a lot in my life. I look up to AJ Styles, I look up to Allen Jones. I look up to him. He’s a great human, he’s a great wrestler. He taught me a lot about business, he taught me a lot about pro wrestling.

Also Anderson adds that Styles neck has been bothering him and he just knew he needed to hang it up:

“We get to the back, I said, ‘AJ! I did not know you were really gonna retire.’ He goes, ‘Really!?’ I said, ‘Yeah. What do you mean ‘really,’ AJ? We haven’t spoke. How am I supposed to know if you’re really gonna retire or not?’ And he said, ‘Dude, I have to. My neck is hurting too bad. I’m beat up. It’s time. I want to help the next generation,’ and I go, ‘Well, I didn’t really believe it. So I just kept talking on my podcast about how you were not gonna retire, and you’re gonna go here and you’re gonna go there, and now, I gotta eat a lot of crow Pal”.

(Source: Talk N Shop)