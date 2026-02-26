Kaitlyn recalls fans bringing leaked nude photos to signings (video)

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, whose real name is Celeste Bonin, shared in a recent Q&A how fans repeatedly approached her at signings with hacked iCloud photos from 2017, asking her to sign them. She described the non-consensual leak as devastating, stressing these were personal images meant only for her eyes. The wrestling community rallied in outrage, with TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim calling out the ‘sick minded’ behavior, while Bonin, now 39 and focused on fitness coaching, has learned to handle such moments.

“It happened enough for me to know how to react in the situation. It just used to really trigger me bc it was such an invasion of my privacy.”

