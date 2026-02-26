Davey Boy Smith’s WWE Hall of Fame ring found (updated)

Diana Hart wrote:



Great news! Davey’s @wwe Hall of Fame Ring has been found at a pawn shop in Lloydminster and the ring is in the process of being returned to @dbsmithjr Remaining missing items probably will begin to turn up now. Thank you to EVERYONE who posted and/or messaged us with your prayers, reposts and support. Thank you! This means so much to me and my family @thebritishbulldogwwe @georgiajsmith @natbynature @tjwilson711 @brookehartminnema @jadelambros

Harry Smith wrote:

In great news today my Father’s WWE Hall of Ring has been found!!! 👏 🥳 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 💍 💥 More details to come. Unfortunately my crystals and necklace is still missing, but are likely to be found soon. I guess it doesn’t help when you are a total useless lowlife with no teeth, and stumble into a pawn shop pretending you were a wrestler. Dead giveaway there pal 😉 Have fun in jail! I will be pressing charges to fullest extent of the law also.

Thanks to all the fans for their support, and messages and getting the word out. Hope jails treats this useless toothless wonder well. 👏🥳😁

Yesterday, Diana wrote:

Please help us find Harry’s things that were stolen from him. This is horrible for him! Please contact any Hart family member if you have any information helping find his most personal valuables. Thank you.