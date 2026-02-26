CM Punk on the possibility of facing “Demon” Finn Balor, Balor responds to main event criticism

CM Punk addressed the possibility of facing “Demon” Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber with full confidence. He said, “That’s cool because I’m a demon without having to wear a costume and I’m in Chicago.” Punk made it clear that he doesn’t need theatrics to stand out, adding, “If anybody’s going to be a demon that night it’s going to be me.”

He doubled down on his dominance, emphasizing his personal edge over Balor: “I don’t need the makeup or the theatrics — I bring the darkness myself.” Punk closed by highlighting the advantage of being in his home city, saying, “This is my city, my crowd, my fight. Let him bring his demon, I’ll bring mine.”

(Source: No Contest Wrestling)

Finn Balor addresses fan criticism that he doesn’t belong in the WrestleMania main event.

Finn Balor addresses fan criticism that he doesn’t belong in the WrestleMania main event. “If after 25 years of doing everything in the business and being a success not a what if, not a failure, I don’t belong on the WrestleMania poster, I don’t know who does.” (@AdrianRadio93) pic.twitter.com/nxRZgmnvmp — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) February 26, 2026

“If after 25 years of doing everything in the business and being a success not a what if, not a failure, I don’t belong on the WrestleMania poster, I don’t know who does.”

(@AdrianRadio93)