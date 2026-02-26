Chelsea Green: “I’m healing up much faster than I thought I would be”

Earlier this month, Chelsea Green suffered an injury and was pulled from the AAA on Fox event, where she was originally scheduled to team with Ethan Page in a AAA Mixed Tag Team title defense against Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. It was later confirmed that Chelsea sustained a broken ankle.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo, Green addressed the injury…

“I’m healing up much faster than I thought I would be. I’m out of the boot, but only for the fashion. I should not be out of the boot. I chipped my ankle, the side of it, so it’s painful. But I feel like I got lucky. In terms of a broken ankle, I feel like I got very, very, very lucky. Thank gosh!”

Despite the injury, Chelsea appeared on the February 20th edition of SmackDown in a wheelchair.