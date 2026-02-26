AJ Styles reportedly signs new WWE deal, update on the trial of Ted DiBiase Jr.

– On Tuesday, former Mississippi welfare director John Davis testified he and ex-wrestler Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr. took their legitimate work – a leadership development training program called Law of 16 – all the way up to Congress.

Davis finished his seventh day of testimony Wednesday in a federal criminal trial of his alleged co-conspirator, former pro wrestler, Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr.

DiBiase is facing 13 criminal counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, theft of federal funds and money laundering.

The court has denied Ted DiBiase Jr.’s second attempt to declare mistrial amid attorney medical crisis.

– AJ Styles has reportedly inked a new contract with WWE to remain with the company, reports PWInsider.

This comes after the two-time WWE champion recently revealed that he was going to stay on as a part of the company and work as a trainer going forward following his in-ring retirement and his upcoming induction into the Hall of fame at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, NV.

The “Phenomenal” one will now work behind the scenes with the future of WWE while spending more time at home with his family following a legendary 20+ year career in the pro wrestling business.