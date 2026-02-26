AJ Styles confirms retirement and WWE backstage role (video)

On the Talk’n Shop podcast, AJ Styles shut down rumors of joining AEW, stating he’s fully retired from wrestling after submitting to Gunther at Royal Rumble 2026 on January 31. WWE announced his Hall of Fame induction for the Class of 2026 during a Raw segment on February 23, complete with video packages and peer speeches. Now 48, Styles plans to stay with WWE mentoring younger talent, calling it a blessing, while praising his career across TNA, NJPW, and WWE.

