AJ Styles confirms retirement and WWE backstage role (video)

On the Talk’n Shop podcast, AJ Styles shut down rumors of joining AEW, stating he’s fully retired from wrestling after submitting to Gunther at Royal Rumble 2026 on January 31. WWE announced his Hall of Fame induction for the Class of 2026 during a Raw segment on February 23, complete with video packages and peer speeches. Now 48, Styles plans to stay with WWE mentoring younger talent, calling it a blessing, while praising his career across TNA, NJPW, and WWE.

AJ Styles confirms he's RETIRED and will stay with WWE working backstage helping younger talent: “Everybody wants to say, 'oh WWE put him in the HOF so he couldn't go to AEW.' I'm retired from wrestling. I make my own choices. I'll still work with WWE.”

pic.twitter.com/NWjDLzxKWf — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) February 26, 2026