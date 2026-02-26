AJ Lee “a little nervous” for first singles match since 2015

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, AJ Lee said she was “a little nervous” about wrestling her first singles match this Saturday since 2015.

“A little nervous. I got back in in a tag match with the Best in the World. And I had the best tag team in the world the last one,” Lee said. “So…on my own this time.”

Lee will take on Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title, with their program expected to stretch all the way to WrestleMania.

Lee described herself as the best of her generation while Lynch is the best of her generation.

“So, if you put the two of us together, nobody else to help us out, what’s going to happen? Who comes out on top? I really think that I’m going to leave the United Center with the Intercontinental championship,” she said.

Lee’s last singles match came against Nikki Bella, a defeat on the March 16 episode of Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, Iowa.

