2/26/26 WWE Main Event results By Steve Gerweck - February 26, 2026 – Rey Fenix defeated Angel of Los Garza Via A Frog Splash. – The Creed Brothers defeated OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince) in a back and forth encounter.