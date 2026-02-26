2/26/26 TNA Impact Recap

– Ryan & Nic Nemeth defeated Leon Slater and Mike Santana in our opening contest. Eric Young came down to the ring and tried to distract Slater. Santana ran Young off, but Nemeth was able to capitalize while Santana was distracted.

– Dani Luna gets a statement victory over former Knockouts Champion Léi Yǐng Lee as she continues her quest towards championship gold.

– AJ Francis defeated Mance Warner via DQ after Warner attacked him with a chair.

– Ash by Elegance and Mickie James go face to face. Mickie reminds Ash that after she was released by WWE it was Mickie that told Tommy Dreamer to call her and give her a chance in TNA.

The Elegrance Brand find Mickie’s son in the back. Mickie runs back to try to save him. It was a trap and The Elegance Brand team up on Mickie on the ramp. Ash hits Mickie with a DDT on the ramp.

– Alisha Edwards is hesitant about signing a new contract. Moose talks her into staying and tells her that she can be his manager. She agrees and signs a new contract.

– Jada Stone defeated Tasha Steelz in a huge Upset. After the match Order 4 attacked Jada Stone.

– Tom Hannifan interviews Steve Maclin. Steve talks about how under appreciated he’s been in TNA. Tom says that they are friends and wishes they could discuss this somewhere more private. Tom tries to hold his friend accountable for his actions, but Maclin doesn’t want to hear it. Maclin cheap shots Tom before Mike Santana comes out.

– The System defeat The Hardyz and The Righteous in our TNA Impact main event. Vincent takes a knee from Eddie Edwards to save Matt Hardy and prove his loyalty.

After the match, Moose runs down to get his hands on The System. The numbers game it too much for Moose. Alisha Edwards runs down and backs them off of Moose. Pretty uneventful episode. Hopefully things pick up next week.