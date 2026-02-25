WWE News and Notes

– Michael Hayes addressed his remarks from WWE: Unreal about Chelsea Green, stating that Netflix edited out his initial praise describing her as talented and entertaining as anyone on the roster. He explained that her current role is to support other wrestlers but WWE would elevate her to a top spot if fan support organically propelled her, similar to Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. Hayes expressed concern that a company push might erode her grassroots fanbase, while The Undertaker endorsed her potential on the podcast.

– The Undertaker says Chelsea Green is underutilized:

“I think she without a doubt with just a hair more mean streak… I think she could be a top top player.”

(source: 6 Feet Under)

– According to people close to him, AJ Styles was reportedly well aware that AEW was willing to make him a substantial offer. And it was likely going to be one that wouldn’t cost him much time away from home.

(source: Justin Barrasso)

