Tommaso Ciampa offers high praise for AJ Styles following his WWE retirement

AEW’s Tommaso Ciampa had high praise for AJ Styles following his WWE retirement, saying it’s impossible to name a single “best ever,” but emphasizing that Styles is firmly “in the conversation, and that’s all you can hope to do as a performer.”

Ciampa reflected on sharing the ring with Styles, calling their televised U.S. Title contender match “probably the most fun I’ve had”, especially given how rare those big singles opportunities were for him. Beyond the ring, he described Styles as “just a stand up guy” who “does it right” and “lets his work speak for itself.”

Ultimately, Ciampa made it clear that Styles has nothing left to prove: “He’s earned the right to do whatever he wants at this point.” Whether that means focusing on family, taking selective bookings, or even stepping into AEW for dream matches, Ciampa believes “whatever he decides, he’s earned it.”

(Source: 98.5 KYGO)