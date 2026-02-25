TKO posts 2025 Q4 earnings report, Liv Morgan on online criticism (video)

– TKO had their 2025 Q4 earnings report:

* The company generated $4.735 billion in total revenue, with a net income of $546.2 million for 2025.

* Out of that, WWE generated $1.709 billion in revenue in 2025, marking a 22% increase ($311.3 million) from $1.398 billion in 2024.

Liv Morgan on not caring about or catering to online criticism:

“I decided very early on you are not going to give a f*** about this.”

(source: Raw Talk)

