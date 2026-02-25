Three NXT title changes, Zaria turns on Sol Ruca

Last night’s episode of NXT on CW featured three title changes:

– The Vanity Project defeated Darkstate with help from Tony D Angelo to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

– Elio LeFleur defeated Jasper Troy & Eli Knight in a 7 Minute Time Limit Triple Threat Match to become the new WWE Speed Champion.

– Myles Borne defeated Ethan Page to become the new NXT North American Champion.

– Plus, Zaria turned on Sol Ruca:

Jacy Jayne defeats Sol Ruca. The match was over before it started. Zaria turns on Sol with a spear and F5. The referee rings the bell and Jayne pins Sol to retain the Women’s NXT Championship.

