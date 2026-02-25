Three NXT title changes, Zaria turns on Sol Ruca

Last night’s episode of NXT on CW featured three title changes:

– The Vanity Project defeated Darkstate with help from Tony D Angelo to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

A SHOCKER 😱 Off the assist from @TonyDangeloWWE, The Vanity Project are the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/zI05GtsF2Q — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026

– Elio LeFleur defeated Jasper Troy & Eli Knight in a 7 Minute Time Limit Triple Threat Match to become the new WWE Speed Champion.

ANOTHER TITLE CHANGE 🤯@ElioLeFleurWWE is the NEW Men's Speed Champion! pic.twitter.com/MU4E3TEPMz — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026

– Myles Borne defeated Ethan Page to become the new NXT North American Champion.

DREAM REALIZED 🏆@mylesborne_wwe ends the historic reign of Ethan Page and is the NEW NXT North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/3JvqISaPjE — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026

– Plus, Zaria turned on Sol Ruca:

Jacy Jayne defeats Sol Ruca. The match was over before it started. Zaria turns on Sol with a spear and F5. The referee rings the bell and Jayne pins Sol to retain the Women’s NXT Championship.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😱@ZariaWWE_ just turned on Sol Ruca and cost her the NXT Women's Title Match! pic.twitter.com/mJ2ikXQSCM — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026