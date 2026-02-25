Stephanie Vaquer reacts to Myles Borne winning the NXT North American title, TNA Impact viewership

– WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer reacts to Myles Borne winning the NXT North American Championship:

“I’m so proud of you, because I truly know how hard you work day after day. You deserve this and so much more”

– Impact on AMC last week drew 233,000 viewers, down 21,000 viewers from the prior week. It’s the first time in four weeks that the show experienced a small dip in viewers. The show had a 0.05 rating in 18-49, same number it pulled the prior week.

