NXT Stand & Deliver moves to solo date in St. Louis

Stand & Deliver lands Saturday, April 4, 2026, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri—two weeks before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Michaels called it NXT’s premier event, now free from the traditional Mania weekend tie-in that started in 2021. The shift pairs nicely with SmackDown at nearby Enterprise Center on April 3. Presale tickets start March 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

