MLW sets Tennessee debut with Fusion taping, Dustin Rhodes comments on the haters

– Dustin Rhodes has a message for those that don’t agree with his answers about enjoying his run with AEW:

Look, you come at me because you don’t like an answer I give, and you bad mouth me, bye. Blocked! And man is my block button on a roll today. Everyone mad because I am having the best yrs at the end of my career, and that I won’t put up with the BS of your mouth. Its true fans that I love, not the internet IWC people. They are not fans. I love @AEW and would bleed out for them on national television. I speak my mind whether yall like it or not. I am good to my fans and yes, I shouldn’t reply when someone talks something they have no idea about, but like others, I make the mistake of replying. I will do better.

I am the Natural Dustin Rhodes and respect is earned not given.

So I suggest you haters #KeepSteppin off my feed.

MLW sets Tennessee debut with FUSION taping in Chattanooga May 9 Fueled by Don Gato Tequila

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is heading to Tennessee for the very first time, bringing rowdy, southern-fried action to a state that helped shape the swagger and attitude of modern wrestling.

MLW: Major League Wrestling TV Taping fueled by Don Gato Tequila has been announced for The Signal in Chattanooga, TN, on Saturday, May 9 marking the arena’s first-ever national television taping.

Located within the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex, The Signal will transform into the epicenter of professional wrestling as MLW delivers a stacked card featuring top ranked wrestlers from around the globe.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET at MLWLive.com and Eventbrite, with seats starting at just $10.

Fans in Tennessee will witness the intensity live with appearances by:

Killer Kross

Scarlett

Alex Hammerstone

Mistico

The Good Brothers

MLW World Tag Team Champions The Skyscrapers (Donovan Dijak & Bishop Dyer)

Matt Riddle

Austin Aries

Trevor Lee

Mads Krule Krugger

CONTRA Unit’s KUSHIDA, Ikuro Kwon, and Okumura — the internationally feared militant fight syndicate built on discipline, destruction, and domination

Shotzi

ZAMAYA

Jesus Rodriguez

Diego Hill

Josh Bishop

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

The event will serve as a high-profile MLW FUSION television taping, bringing MLW’s signature blend of athleticism, compelling rivalries, and unpredictable moments to a national audience, while giving Tennessee fans their first opportunity to experience MLW live and in person.

Fueled by Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila, MLW’s Tennessee debut promises a night of explosive action inside one of Chattanooga’s most iconic entertainment destinations.