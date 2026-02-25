Masha Slamovich booked for Squared Circle Expo event, but later pulled from the show

Squared Circle Expo VI had officially announced the addition of Masha Slamovich to its superstar lineup for the March 27–28, 2026 event at the Wyndham Indianapolis West.

In the announcement, organizers acknowledged controversy surrounding Slamovich, stating, “Yes we are fully aware of Masha’s scenario and past.” However, they emphasized that “she has sincerely apologized,” was “punished by her employer for her actions,” and is actively “doing things to right her wrongs.”

The statement stressed belief in redemption, adding, “We are all human, and we all make mistakes,” and “we do believe in second chances, and one scenario does not tell the story of a whole life.”

Event organizers also urged fans to remain respectful, reminding critics that “there are nearly 100 other superstars at this event,” and advising those with negative feelings to “proceed respectfully, or just scroll on past till the next announcement.”

However, Squared Circle Expo later pulled Slamvoich