Liv Morgan: I’d Trade Wrestling Success for Love (video)

The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner opened up on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk about choosing WWE over relationships, while staying loyal to her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio. She shared how her savage mindset turned her from underdog to champion, with big wins like cashing in on Ronda Rousey and beating Rhea Ripley. At 31, the Jersey native mentors NXT talent, runs a farm sanctuary, and draws strength from her faith as she eyes WrestleMania 42 against Stephanie Vaquer.

“In this lifetime i would trade success for love” Liv Morgan opens up about her personal and dating life. (RAW TALK) pic.twitter.com/kveq0lPS9U — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 25, 2026