LA Knight says him being in the world title picture is overdue, Darby Allin on his favorite indy match

– LA Knight says him being in the World Title picture at WrestleMania is overdue:

“I’ll tell you what it would mean to me. It would mean all this paid off. Everything. All the effort, all the time, all the blood, sweat, tears, all that stuff that you hear everybody talk about, it’s real.

With the years and years, I’m 23 years deep in this thing right now, but with that being the case, when you talk about a marquee match like that, nothing gets bigger than WrestleMania. As far as I’m concerned, me being in the World Title picture at WrestleMania, overdue if you ask me.“

(source: Interview with SportsCenter)

– Darby Allin Says his match with Gunther/WALTER his favorite on the independents scene, match was delayed because of a brain injury Darby suffered prior.

“It was my favorite on the independents. It was so fun. It was incredible. I was supposed to originally wrestle him a month prior, but I had this crazy injury where I was bleeding from the brain. It was like a double shot where I wrestled in the morning and I was supposed to wrestle Gunther at night, WALTER at the time. Two shows in one day.

And in the morning show, I hit the concrete on my head so hard that I just started feeling everything start to get quiet. It felt like something was swelling and I could barely hear people. I was like, ‘Oh, this ain’t normal.’ Went to the hospital. ‘You’re bleeding from the brain. We had to put you under.’ Pretty crazy. Imagine if I didn’t go to the hospital, I probably would have died that night against WALTER.

Fast forward, I end up having the singles match with him and it was incredible. It was so fun. I love being in the ring with guys where you can actually be lost in the moment. Guys like Gunther, Brody King, all these people where it feels like I’m in a real fight. It’s gnarly. So yeah, that was incredible.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet)