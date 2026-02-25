Eddie Kingston to miss AEW Dynamite tonight in Denver, note on Tommaso Ciampa

– Eddie Kingston is dealing with severe migraine headaches and is focusing on his health, so he will miss tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Denver and independent shows this weekend, reports PWInsider.

– Tommaso Ciampa emphasized that “presentation man in wrestling is everything,” explaining that while “for a long time it wasn’t,” the focus used to be on “your ring work and your promo work and presentation kind of fell somewhere behind that.” Now, however, he firmly believes “presentation is number one now. It’s number one.”

He added that “all the kids like to call it aura and stuff,” but pointed out “you don’t control that. You know what I mean?” Ciampa praised All Elite Wrestling for giving performers creative input, saying “we get a lot of collaborate, a lot of collaboration, a lot of control over how we want to present ourselves,” calling it “wonderful” and “a breath of fresh air.”

(Source: 98.5 KYGO)