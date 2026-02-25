Dave Meltzer on why Rusev left AEW, viewership up for NXT, Chelsea Green/Undertaker note

– In the latest Chelsea Chronicles, Chelsea Green appointed The Undertaker as her “Secretary of Dark Affairs”.

– Dave Meltzer explained why Rusev left AEW, saying, “Rusev said he left AEW because he wanted to wrestle more.”

He criticized Rusev’s attitude in AEW, noting, “The whole problem he had in AEW was he didn’t wanna lose so they stopped booking him.” Meltzer also discussed the limits of negotiating with management, stating, “The thing with Tony is, you can negotiate with him but there’s a certain point you can’t cross.” He added, “These guys aren’t gonna say that to Levesque. They try to take advantage of Tony. They don’t respect him like they respect Levesque.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– NXT last week averaged 744,000 viewers. The highest viewership for the show since July 2025.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid