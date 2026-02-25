Cody Rhodes on the AJ Styles/WWE HOF announcement, his future, receiving mixed reactions (video)

– Cody Rhodes reacted to the announcement of AJ Styles’ WWE Hall of Fame induction, calling it “a complete surprise to everyone.” He praised Styles, saying, “AJ is incredible. He’s one of the few people that wrestled not just me, my brother and my dad and really a game changing type of performer.” Cody also admired the way WWE handled the announcement, saying, “I love how WWE did it and the inclusion of The Undertaker…was a really beautiful way to go out.”

(Source: First Take)

– Cody Rhodes says his next deal with WWE will be his last contract.

– Cody Rhodes says himself, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bayley, & Roman Reigns are all candidates to replace Triple H as Head Of Creative years from now.

– Cody Rhodes addressed the mixed reactions he’s been receiving at some WWE shows, admitting he’s in a “funky spot” where “not every game is a home game anymore.” He noted hearing dueling chants of “Let’s go Cody, Cody sucks,” signaling a shift in crowd responses.

Rhodes recalled a moment in Germany when Bobby Roode told him, “They just showed you on the screen. It’s going to be an away game.” Despite that, Cody emphasized, “The energy is all that matters, so it’s not a thing,” adding that in places like Florida and Texas, “still feel good. We’re cool. We’re cool still.”

(Source: ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike)