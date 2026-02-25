Bully Ray rips Jey Uso for appearing to break character, Ric Flair’s celebrates another birthday

– Bully Ray ripped into Jey Uso for appearing to break character after Bronson Reed was injured on WWE Raw, asking, “First things first. Why did Jey Uso look depressed and sad?” He stressed, “You’re supposed to try to win the match because you’re trying to get into the Elimination Chamber,” and added that after winning, “Jey Uso should have been going crazy because he got another opportunity.”

Ray emphasized the fundamentals of performance, saying, “This is where the art of working comes in. Anything can happen at any given moment. It is your job to stay in the moment.” While noting, “I understand you’re concerned, you’re worried about the guy that got hurt,” he argued, “That doesn’t mean you completely come out of the moment… You are basically telling me that you weren’t supposed to win. You cannot do that.” He criticized the shift in modern wrestling, saying, “But I guess in this new age of wrestling it’s okay to show concern for your fellow wrestler, even though you won the match,” and reiterated, “Stay in the moment. When you get to the back, you can show concern… Sh** happens. It’s not ballet.” Still, he closed with sympathy: “As far as Bronson’s concerned, I’m sorry to hear big brother got hurt.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– Happy 77th birthday to the legend himself Ric Flair:

Happy Birthday to the one and only @RicFlairNatrBoy

Still stylin’, profilin’, and living life to the fullest at 77… Woooo! I’ll never forget the incredible memory of stepping into the ring with Ric while wrestling for the European Cup in Dresden, Germany. Sharing the ring with… pic.twitter.com/XNKaNggdhd — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) February 25, 2026