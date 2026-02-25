2/25/26 AEW Dynamite Coverage



Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Mission Ballroom

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone

—

The show opens with comments from the Babes of Wrath and MegaBad, who will battle for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship later tonight.

—

A video package airs, highlighting the feud and recent tensions between FTR and The Young Bucks.

—

Match 1 – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley vs. El Clon

They lock up and Clon goes behind. Moxley counters out and they exchange holds. Clon goes into a side-headlock, but Moxley takes him down. Clon gets free, but Moxley takes him down again. Clon comes back into a wrist-lock, but Clon turns it into a side-headlock. They exchange strikes and Clon connects with a kick to the midsection. Clon follows with a few arm-drags and a dropkick, but Moxley gets him to the outside and slams him into the commentary table. Moxley sets Clon in a chair and delivers right hands before slamming his head into the LED board.

Moxley gets Clon back into the ring and slams hhim down for a two count. Moxley applies a cross-face, and then transitions into a scissors hold. Moxley chops Clon in the corner a few times, but Clon finally ducks and delivers chops of his own. Clon delivers an elbow strike and chokes Moxley with the tag rope. Moxley comes back with chops, but Clon kicks him in the face and follows with a suplex. Clon comes off the ropes, but Moxley rolls to the floor where Clon takes him down anyway. Clon connects with a moonsault from the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Clon has Moxley in a submission in the ring. Moxley gets free and goes to the outside, but Clon sends him into the barricade. Clon kicks him in the face and goes for a dive, but Moxley counters with an elbow strike. Moxley stomps Clon on the apron and gets back into the ring, but Clon gets back in around the right count. Moxley sends him right back out and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Moxley gets Clon back into the ring, but Clon comes back with quick shots. Moxley delivers shots of his own, but Clon sends him into the ropes.

Clon runs the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a lariat. Moxley delivers a piledriver, but only gets a two count. Moxley sends Clon to the corner, but Clon kicks him in the face. Moxley comes back with a rear choke, but Clon kicks him in the head to send him to the floor. Clon flips onto Moxley and gets him back into the ring, but Moxley counters with a cutter. They get to their feet and exchange elbow strikes, before Moxley goes for another stomp. Clon escapes and kicks Moxley in the head. Clon delivers a double stomp from the top and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two.

Clon picks Moxley up, but Moxley counters and delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley follows with the Death Rider and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

A video recap of last week’s main event between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland and the aftermath of the math airs. Back in the arena, Prince Nana comes to the commentary table. He says Strickland doesn’t care about being fined $100,000 and having a week off, but then introduces Strickland anyway, who comes and stands on the table.

Strickland says the table seems more sturdy than when he drove Omega through it last week, and says he feels no ill will towards Omega even though he tried to jump him in line for an AEW World Championship Match and called someone else the most dangerous man in AEW. Strickland says he put Omega down after Omega challenged him as a man and a threat. Strickland says he had made a killing taking down The Elite, and says he has no regrets. Strickland puts the entire AEW roster on notice and says if anyone tries to stop him, they will be put down too.

Backstage, Brody King responds to Strickland and says since Strickland has a problem with him being called the most dangerous man in AEW, he has a problem with Strickland saying he is going to be the next AEW World Champion. King says he is going to prove tonight why he is both of those things.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Gabe Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy

Kidd kicks Cassidy into the corner and stomps him down. Kidd follows with chops and a corner clothesline. Kidd throws Cassidy across the ring, but Cassidy comes back with a backslide for a one count and an inside cradle for a two count. Cassidy slams Kidd’s head into the turnbuckles, but then Kidd does it to himself. Kidd delivers a right hand and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy kicks Kidd in the face, but Kidd puts him up top and shoves him to the floor. Kidd chops Cassidy against the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy rolls out the other side and Kidd follows, but Cassidy rolls back into the ring. Cassidy does it again, but Kidd catches him and stomps on his head. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Cassidy gets Kidd back into the ring and delivers a diving DDT for a two count. Cassidy goes for Beach Break, but Kidd rolls through. Cassidy delivers a PK and follows with a DDT.

Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Kidd counters with a right hand and follows with a powerbomb for a two count. Kidd delivers a knee strike and follows with a side suplex. Kidd runs the ropes, but Cassidy counters with a right hand. Kidd comes back with a lariat and they their own versions of strikes. Kidd spits in Cassidy’s face, but Cassidy comes back with Beach Break for a two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Kidd pulls the referee in front of him and then gauges Cassidy’s eyes. Kidd delivers a jumping piledriver for the pin fall.

Winner: Gabe Kidd

-After the match, Clark Connors comes to the ring and attacks Cassidy as Kidd looks on. Darby Allin hits the ring to make the save, and Kidd escapes. Allin rolls his skateboard towards Connors, and then drops him with Code Red. Kidd comes back in, but Cassidy drops him with an Orange Punch. Allin jumps off the top and stomps the skateboard into Kidd’s back.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. Rosa says she is going to beat Thekla and take the AEW Women’s World Championship next week. Statlander tells her to be careful, and then Rosa says she and Statlander will take on the Sisters of Sin this Saturday on Collision. Statlander says she will be there and tells Rosa to be careful again. Rosa fires up and walks away, and Renee asks Statlander why she is so concerned for Rosa. Statlander shakes her head and walks away.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Kevin Knight vs. Mansoor

They lock up and Mansoor takes Knight down. Mansoor walks over Knight’s back, and then kicks him in the midsection. Mansoor follows with a right hand and runs the ropes, but Knight counters with an atomic drop and sends Mansoor to the outside. Mansoor comes back and rakes Knight’s eyes before dropping him with a neck-breaker. Mansoor stomps Knight down in the corner and sends him across, but Knight comes back with an elbow strike. Mansoor delivers a spine-buster and goes up top, but Knight dodges the moonsault and delivers clotheslines.

Knight delivers a flying clothesline and charges, but Mansoor kicks him in the face. Knight comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with a pendulum DDT. Knight connects with the UFO Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kevin Knight

-After the match, Knight says it felt good to get another win and says everyone knows Adam Page is going to wipe the floor with MJF no matter what the stipulation is. Knight says after Page wins, he would love to put his name in the hat and be his first challenger. Knight says not only is he the future, but he is the here and now.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page and MJF. MJF says Page was brave last week to offer up to never challenge for the title again if he loses at Revolution. MJF says Page is about to be the second man whose AEW career he ends by making sure that happens. MJF says the fans will not have a say in the stipulation for their match at Revolution, and then suggests they flip a coin for it. MJF says if it lands on tails, they will have a Texas Death Match, but if it lands on heads they will have a One-Way No Disqualification Match. MJF says in that match, MJF could do whatever he wants, while Page could get disqualified for just looking at a weapon. MJF asks Page if he is a cowboy or a coward.

Page says he agrees, but then says before MJF flips the coin he wants to make sure MJF knows what he is doing. Page says Texas Death changes you, and then asks who MJF would be if he was dragged across broken glass, had his mouth ripped apart by barbed wire, and knowing all his usual tricks mean nothing. Page says MJF has called himself the Devil for years, but this hell is his and MJF doesn’t stand a chance. Page says he can beat MJF in any kind of match and he wants this to be it. Page says if he can’t beat MJF, then he doesn’t deserve the championship anyway. Page says he knows MJF and is feeling lucky, and tells him to flip the coin.

MJF flips it and it favors MJF’s stipulation and he leaves the ring. Page stops him and tells him to give him the quarter. MJF says he isn’t doing that, and then JetSpeed and Brodido stop him from leaving. Page says there is no way a coward like MJF would leave this to chance and tells him to give him the quarter. It turns out to be a rigged coin and MJF says they can use a different one. Schiavone interrupts and says he has received word from Tony Khan that because the coin the rigged, the stipulation will be a Texas Death Match.

—

A video recap of The Brawling Birds winning their debut match on last week’s Dynamite airs. After their match, they say their match was easy and they aren’t here to shake hands or have a jolly old time.

—

Match 4 – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match

Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) vs. MegaBad (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford)

Nightingale and Bayne start the match. They exchange elbow strikes and shoulder blocks before Nightingale drops Bayne with a shoulder tackle. Ford tags in, but Bayne delivers a shot to Nightingale. Bayne and Ford double-team Nightingale, and Ford gets a one count. Nightingale comes back with shots to Ford and follows with corner clotheslines. Cameron tags in as Nightingale splashes onto Ford. Nightingale slams Cameron onto Ford with a rnning senton, and then Bayne accidentally hits Ford while breaking up the pin attempt. Bayne and Ford get sent to the floor.

Nightingale and Cameron follow them out and deliver shots around the ring. Cameron gets Bayne back into the ring, but Bayne sends her back to the floor with a shot. Bayne dives through the ropes to send them into the barricade, and then Ford follows with a moonsault from the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron drops Bayne with a DDT and tags Nightingale in. Nightingale delivers elbow strikes to Bayne and follows with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale delivers a suplex and sends Bayne to the floor. Nightingale connects with a cannonball from the apron and gets her back into the ring. Bayne backs Nightingale into the corner, but Lena Kross gets into the ring and hits Nightingale with one of the belts.

Winners via disqualification and still AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions: Babes of Wrath

-After the match, Bayne and Kross continue to attack Cameron and Nightingale before Kross puts one of the title belts on Bayne’s shoulder.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Brody King vs. Mark Davis (w/Don Callis)

They lock up, but neither man gains the advantage. They lock up again, but break apart once more. Davis kicks King in the midsection and applies a side-headlock. King comes back with a shoulder block and a chop, and then Davis delivers his own chop. They exchange chops abd Davis pokes King in the eye. Davis continues to rake King’s eye and drops him with a slam. Davis goes for a senton, but King dodges and connects with one of his own. King charges, but Davis takes him down in the corner and follows with a sliding elbow strike. Davis goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. Davis gets King to the outside and takes him down as the show heads to a commercial.