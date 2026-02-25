2/24/26 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – February 24, 2026

• The Vanity Project beat Darkstate with help from Tony D to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

• Keanu Carver beats Sean Legacy

• Elio LeFleur beats Jasper Troy & Eli Knight in a 7 Minute Time Limit Triple Threat Match to become the new WWE Speed Champion

• Joe Hendry reflects on his wrestling journey, road to NXT and his musical background

Jacy Jayne beats Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women’s Title after Zaria turns on Sol

Thea Hail beats Blake Monroe with help from Jaida Parker to advance to the next round of The WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament

• Uriah Connors beats Kale Dixon

• Myles Borne beats Ethan Page to become the new NXT North American Champion

