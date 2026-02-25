2/24/26 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – February 24, 2026

• The Vanity Project beat Darkstate with help from Tony D to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

• Keanu Carver beats Sean Legacy

• Elio LeFleur beats Jasper Troy & Eli Knight in a 7 Minute Time Limit Triple Threat Match to become the new WWE Speed Champion

• Joe Hendry reflects on his wrestling journey, road to NXT and his musical background

• Jacy Jayne beats Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women’s Title after Zaria turns on Sol

• Thea Hail beats Blake Monroe with help from Jaida Parker to advance to the next round of The WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament

• Uriah Connors beats Kale Dixon

• Myles Borne beats Ethan Page to become the new NXT North American Champion