2/16/26 Raw viewership on Netflix

The February 16 episode of Raw had a total of 2,700,000 global views on Netflix, down 200,000 from the prior week, a second decrease since the post-Rumble Raw.

The show placed #9 on the Netflix top 10 global chart based on that number and 4,900,000 global viewing hours on a broadcast edited for 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Raw was in the top 10 in 16 different countries for the week, charting in Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, and United States.

