WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
40

Randy Orton chases 15th title in Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match:

Trick Williams cut a promo for the Elimination Chamber:

– Per BodySlam+, WWE would like John Cena to be the one to induct AJ Styles into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Styles and Stephanie McMahon are the confirmed inductees so far for the Class of 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

IYO SKY (via @Complex) names her WWE Mount Rushmore:

Rey Mysterio
Triple H
Liv Morgan
Rhea Ripley

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here