WWE News and Notes

– Randy Orton chases 15th title in Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match:

“I plan on going to Wrestlemania, Main eventing WrestleMania and becoming a 15 time World Champion” 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 – RANDY ORTON (GET UP ESPN) pic.twitter.com/r6DFTEA8Jx — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 23, 2026

– Trick Williams cut a promo for the Elimination Chamber:

TRICK WILLIAMS JUST CUT A PROMO ON EVERYONE IN THE ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/awEXn1zVUA — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 24, 2026

– Per BodySlam+, WWE would like John Cena to be the one to induct AJ Styles into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Styles and Stephanie McMahon are the confirmed inductees so far for the Class of 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

– IYO SKY (via @Complex) names her WWE Mount Rushmore:

• Rey Mysterio

• Triple H

• Liv Morgan

• Rhea Ripley