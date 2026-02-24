Paul Heyman on what he sees in Austin Theory (video), Liv Morgan’s all time favorite accomplishments

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
17

Liv Morgan names her all time favorite moments and accomplishments in her career so far.

Defeating Ronda Rousey
SummerSlam 2024
Royal Rumble victory
Crown Jewel Champion

(source: Raw Talk)

Paul Heyman on what he sees in Austin Theory:

“He’s Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers.”

(source: Busted Open)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here