Paul Heyman on what he sees in Austin Theory (video), Liv Morgan’s all time favorite accomplishments

– Liv Morgan names her all time favorite moments and accomplishments in her career so far.

Defeating Ronda Rousey

SummerSlam 2024

Royal Rumble victory

Crown Jewel Champion

(source: Raw Talk)

“He’s Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers.”

(source: Busted Open)