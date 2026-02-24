Paul Heyman on what he sees in Austin Theory (video), Liv Morgan’s all time favorite accomplishments

– Liv Morgan names her all time favorite moments and accomplishments in her career so far.
Liv Morgan names her all time favorite moments and accomplishments in her career so far.
Defeating Ronda Rousey
SummerSlam 2024
Royal Rumble victory
Crown Jewel Champion
(Raw Talk)
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 25, 2026
Defeating Ronda Rousey
SummerSlam 2024
Royal Rumble victory
Crown Jewel Champion
(source: Raw Talk)
– Paul Heyman on what he sees in Austin Theory:
Paul Heyman on what he sees in Austin Theory
“He’s Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers.”
(Busted Open) pic.twitter.com/vHyux7eYk9
— Vick (@Vick_8122) February 23, 2026
“He’s Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers.”
(source: Busted Open)