Notes on Trick Williams and Drew McIntyre

– Trick Williams shared the story of a home three-point contest with Lash Legend, saying, “One time we was having a three-point competition… My family came to Orlando, we was having a good time.” After he briefly took control — “I caught the lead for a second, I knocked down the three and then I started talking trash to the Lash Legend” — everything changed.

“I lie to you not. She hit 21 three pointers straight. I ain’t never seen nothing like it in my life.” He added, “She turned into Steph Curry. The madder she got, the more shots was going in.” Watching the barrage, he said, “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ My family’s just watching in amazement.” Williams praised her as “an athletic phenomenon,” but still reminded everyone, “But I still dunked on her.”

– Drew McIntyre on original plans of him & John Cena wrestling at Crown Jewel 2025:

“I mean I can’t change the creative direction. I talked about getting that match with Cena & getting in a situation on the microphone with Cena just to prove what I’m capable of.”

