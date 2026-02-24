Nattie knocks out Maxxine Dupri in televised match, Asuka didn’t want Kairi Sane in the Chamber match

– On Monday Night Raw, Nattie won by referee stoppage in a three-minute brawl after whipping Maxxine Dupri face-first into the post, prompting official Eddie Orengo to wave it off amid rabbit punches.
Raquel Rodriguez defeats Kairi and Iyo in a triple threat match to become the last woman to qualify for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber.