Nattie knocks out Maxxine Dupri in televised match, Asuka didn’t want Kairi Sane in the Chamber match

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
13

– On Monday Night Raw, Nattie won by referee stoppage in a three-minute brawl after whipping Maxxine Dupri face-first into the post, prompting official Eddie Orengo to wave it off amid rabbit punches.

– WWE posted:

Raquel Rodriguez defeats Kairi and Iyo in a triple threat match to become the last woman to qualify for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber.

