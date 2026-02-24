More WWE News and Notes

– The Undertaker congratulates AJ Styles after officially announcing him for the 2026 WWE hall of fame class on Raw.

– Styles reportedly had no clue about his WWE hall of fame Induction and was legitimately in shock on Raw, according to F4wonline.

So nice that @AJStylesOrg got to celebrate his career with his family last night 🫶 pic.twitter.com/oCNPlCmXPZ — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

– AJ Lee says the triple threat between Nikki Bella, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer had her emotional watching it.

Aj Lee says the triple threat between Nikki Bella, Raquel Rodriguez, & Stephanie Vaquer had her emotional watching it. She admitted it genuinely moved her seeing how far the women’s division has evolved. (Unsportsmanlike) pic.twitter.com/S2idzZ7Iuj — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 24, 2026

– Former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo Joins All-Star Commentary Team for Global Wars Canada:

Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that veteran announcer Mauro Ranallo will handle play-by-play for their Global Wars Canada event on March 27 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. He’ll team up with ROH’s Ian Riccaboni and AEW’s Don Callis, forming what promoters call an all-star trio. The live-streamed show on TrillerTV kicks off a two-night weekend of top talent from both promotions, with fans excited over Ranallo’s pop culture flair and rapid-fire style. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan and MLP President Scott D’Amore praised the lineup as perfect for the international showcase.

As first broken by Sports Illustrated, Mauro Ranallo is returning to the MLP Broadcast Booth for ROH x MLP GLOBAL WARS, headlining an all-star broadcast team that also includes the Voice of @ringofhonor, Ian Riccaboni, and AEW's Don Callis!https://t.co/ei27IrMfls pic.twitter.com/ShAwAwk3dH — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 24, 2026