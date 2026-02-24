MJF calls out young wrestlers for skipping wrestling tape study

In a live YouTube sitdown with Self Made Sessions, MJF criticized younger wrestlers for not watching enough wrestling, saying it leads to everyone wrestling the same boring way. He called himself a traditionalist at heart, crediting his unique style for standing out even after intense ladder matches like Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Now in his second title reign since pinning Samoa Joe on December 27, 2025, MJF contrasted this mature run with his record-breaking first one, ready to face Hangman Adam Page next at Revolution.

“I think the biggest issue with people of my generation right now, besides reps, is the lack of watching wrestling. They’ll pretend and lie to whoever their coach is, whether it be at the PC, or whether it be the coaches at AEW, I know these cats ain’t going home and consuming wrestling. They’re not because everybody wrestles like the next guy in this generation. Everyone’s wrestling the exact same way and it’s a snooze fest for me.

The way I wrestle, I’m a traditionalist at heart. Always have been, always will be. Everybody was telling me in the back, ‘Oh sh*t, you’re gonna have to follow Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match. Are you freaking out?’ No, ‘cause I knew my match was gonna be so, so, so different that it wouldn’t matter, and it’s never gonna matter.”