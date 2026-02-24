MJF addresses potential opponents for All In (video)

AEW World Champion MJF Addresses Potential Opponents, And Who He Might Face At All In 2026

MJF was a guest on the Self Made Sitdown Show where he spoke about his potential challengers for the title.

Regarding All In, he said the following, “I keep hearing people talk about Will Ospreay, and if I’m being completely honest, would I like that rematch? I’ve won one, he’s won one.”

MJF continued, “Is Will Ospreay even going to be up to the task?… Who’s to say it’s not going to be Jon Moxley by then? Who’s to say it might not be Darby? Andrade is on a tear right now.”

In typical MJF fashion, he said the following remarks to close the interview, “There’s only one guy who deserves to be in the main event at Wembley Stadium, and that’s MJF.”

Source: Self Made Sitdown