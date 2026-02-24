Frankie Kazarian thanks WWE, CM Punk asked if he is a bigger Bears fan than Seth Rollins (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
29

– Frankie Kazarian thanks WWE for allowing him to be a part of AJ Styles celebration and reuniting with TNA brethren:

CM Punk was asked who’s the bigger Chicago Bears fan him or Seth Rollins

“Well i was born in Chicago he was born in Idaho, there’s not much there but potatoes”

(source: GET UP ESPN)

