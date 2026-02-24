Frankie Kazarian thanks WWE, CM Punk asked if he is a bigger Bears fan than Seth Rollins (video)

– Frankie Kazarian thanks WWE for allowing him to be a part of AJ Styles celebration and reuniting with TNA brethren:

Nights like this go beyond any accolade one can achieve. Being there for my brother @AJStylesOrg on an incredibly special night, and reuniting with @ThisIsTNA brethren is something I will take with me forever. And never let it go. Thanks you to the @WWE for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/rxtnB95at8 — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) February 24, 2026

Cm Punk was asked who’s the bigger Chicago Bears fan him or Seth Rollins “Well i was born in Chicago he was born in Idaho, there’s not much there but potatoes” THE BEEF WILL NEVER END 😭 (GET UP ESPN) pic.twitter.com/EL7AC4Kixe — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 24, 2026

(source: GET UP ESPN)