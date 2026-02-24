Brock Lesnar issues open challenge for WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar will be wrestling at WrestleMania but at this point, his opponent remains unknown.

The Beast Incarnate showed up on Raw last night, accompanied by Paul Heyman. Heyman said that in the past, there used to be two main events at WrestleMania: one match for the WWE title and one match vs The Undertaker.

But after Lesnar conquered the streak, the only dead man walking remaining in WWE is the unlucky one who would face Lesnar at the show of shows.

Heyman then issued an open challenge on behalf of his client for WrestleMania 42, asking anyone to come out and take on The Beast.

Lesnar will have five appearances leading up to WrestleMania, with March 16 in San Antonio, March 23 in Boston, March 30 in New York City, April 6 in Houston, and April 13 in Sacramento, all Raw shows.

Will ANYONE answer Brock Lesnar's open challenge for WrestleMania? 🤔@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/dKXsB2t9Na — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

