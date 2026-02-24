Becky Lynch taunts AJ Lee with championship belt comparison ahead of Elimination Chamber clash

Becky Lynch shared images from belt collectors showing her array of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Women’s Intercontinental titles dwarfing Lee’s Divas belt and others, calling her opponent an ‘absolute joke’ as she defends her championship against the returning Lee at Elimination Chamber on February 28. The event at Chicago’s United Center features CM Punk defending his World Heavyweight title against Finn Bálor in his hometown return, plus two massive Elimination Chamber matches with stars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Jey Uso earning WrestleMania 42 shots.

