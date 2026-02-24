Becky Lynch taunts AJ Lee with championship belt comparison ahead of Elimination Chamber clash

Becky Lynch shared images from belt collectors showing her array of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Women’s Intercontinental titles dwarfing Lee’s Divas belt and others, calling her opponent an ‘absolute joke’ as she defends her championship against the returning Lee at Elimination Chamber on February 28. The event at Chicago’s United Center features CM Punk defending his World Heavyweight title against Finn Bálor in his hometown return, plus two massive Elimination Chamber matches with stars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Jey Uso earning WrestleMania 42 shots.

Some TERRIBLE people suggest that I’m less than honest and I consistently make up facts! THIS IS A HORRIBLE LIE!!! But just to humor them, let’s look at these two photos. THIS is CLEAR EVIDENCE that one wrestler (ME) is better than the other (ABSOLUTE JOKE). I don’t like having… pic.twitter.com/QI2WIad6Pz — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 24, 2026