AJ Styles believes WrestleMania has lost its luster (video)

– AJ Styles on why now is the time to retire:
Why is NOW the right time for @AJStylesOrg to retire? 🤔
Don't miss a new episode of #WWENow with @notsam and @MeganMorantWWE!
▶️ YouTube: https://t.co/mao1ejsQof
🎧 Apple: https://t.co/CmEVPCsa5V
🎧 Spotify: https://t.co/nPDtP5DjY9 pic.twitter.com/sS5rkesXbE
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026
– Styles believes WrestleMania has lost its luster:
AJ Styles believes WrestleMania has lost its luster.
"WrestleMania, I'm sorry to say, used to be the most prestigious PLE or PPV, but to me it's kinda lost its luster a little bit.
(RAW Recap) pic.twitter.com/MxQrEOStQt
— Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) February 24, 2026
“WrestleMania, I’m sorry to say, used to be the most prestigious PLE or PPV, but to me it’s kinda lost its luster a little bit.”
(source: RAW Recap)