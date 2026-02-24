AJ Styles believes WrestleMania has lost its luster (video)

AJ Styles on why now is the time to retire:

– Styles believes WrestleMania has lost its luster:

“WrestleMania, I’m sorry to say, used to be the most prestigious PLE or PPV, but to me it’s kinda lost its luster a little bit.”

(source: RAW Recap)

