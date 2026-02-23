WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Advertised is a special AJ Styles tribute, the return of Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania 42 announcement, an appearance by CM Punk, Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. O.G. El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

The following are WWE Raw results for Monday, February 23, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE RAW RESULTS 2/23/26

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We see some Superstar arrival shots and then settle inside State Farm Arena.

“The Career Killer Kicks Things Off

Gunther comes out to a ton of heat. He gets on the microphone and talks about WWE’s plans to honor a loser. He then gloats about ending the careers of Bill Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles. He continues to talk, but Adam Pearce comes out to cut him off.

Or to try to, anyways. Pearce keeps yelling, but Gunther continues calmly talking, without even looking over. He literally doesn’t seem to hear him. Pearce is coming across clear as day on the broadcast, but apparently not in the arena? Pearce yells “goddamnit” and literally gets ready to turn around for another microphone.

Finally, Gunther hears him. Pearce has security and warns Gunther that he’s leaving now or being escorted out so that they can celebrate AJ Styles’ career as planned. Gunther says he’ll leave. He gets ready to do that, but as he’s leaving, he is attacked by Dragon Lee.

After security breaks it up, they keep walking together. Dragon Lee attacks again. He beats Gunther down until once more security does their job and clears up the chaos. Pearce tells Gunther he hopes he’s happy. “That’s your night!” Gunther gets up and sees Cody Rhodes looking at him.

Atlanta’s Own Cody Rhodes Comes To The Ring

Cody doesn’t say a word or do anything. He just turns around and walks off. His music hits inside the arena and out “The American Nightmare” comes to kick things off for real. He settles on the entrance stage as pyro and fireworks explode, as Alicia Taylor introduces Atlanta’s own son.

Rhodes begins on the mic, and says he’s already sure he knows what everyone wants to talk about, and that’s “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Before he can continue, The Vision come out to cut him off. Austin Theory says he’s ashamed to be from Atlanta.

Logan Paul speaks up and tells Cody that Bronson Reed is going to win his qualifier for the Elimination Chamber tonight and then win it all this weekend. He says then they’ll take over SmackDown in addition to Raw. Cody says he knows someone who disagrees.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. OG El Grande Americano

With that said, Jey Uso’s theme hits. He “YEET’s” his way to the ring for our Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match of the evening. As he does, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns to a plug for AJ Styles merchandise.

From there, the trumpets hit inside State Farm Arena and out comes the OG El Grande Americano. It’s time to find out who is the final Raw representative to enter the Men’s Elimination Chamber this weekend, as our triple-threat qualifier kicks off in-ring action tonight.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes bout. We see some initial back-and-forth offense, building to Americano hitting a moonsault off the top to both guys on the floor. We head to a break. When the show returns, we see Reed hit a double stacked slam on both guys at the same time.

When the show settles back in from another commercial break, we immediately notice Reed missing from the scene. We see him at ringside with officials all over him. He’s down. A replay shows him immediately look at his arm upon landing while executing a move. It looks like a bicep or tricep he stared at.

Anyways, the rest of the match continues. The commentators address Reed’s situation. Jey seems to be talking to the referee. Reed never returns. Uso hits am Uso Splash for the win. As soon as he scores the pin, Jey is seen whispering with the referee again. With the win, Jey qualifies in the final spot for Men’s Chamber.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Elimination Chamber: Jey Uso

Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania 42 Announcement

CM Punk comes out of a race car with Tyler Reddick after doing donuts in the parking lot and they enter the arena. Back at ringside, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio come out to the ring and when we come back from a commercial break we will find out who she will choose to challenge at WrestleMania.

We return from the break to the announcement that Trish Stratus has been added to the list of legends and Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE World during WrestleMania Week. We then see highlights of Stephanie Vaquer making Liv Morgan cry last week.

Back live, Dom-Dom and Liv are in the ring. Dom builds Liv up as the greatest Royal Rumble winner ever. He says it’s time for her WrestleMania 42 announcement. He asks for the two women’s champions to come out. Stephanie Vaquer makes her way out first. Jade Cargill comes out next.

Morgan gets up close to Vaquer. She apologizes for what she said about her. She didn’t realize what she had to go through to get where she is today. She says but now she’s got to focus on her story. She turns and smirks at Cargill.

But instead of saying anything, she turns and knocks Vaquer out with the mic. Cargill smiles and walks off as Morgan pounds away at Vaquer. She leaves her laying and poses with her title. The decision is made. Morgan’s theme hits to wrap things up.

Offset Is In The Building

Byron Saxton talks to Je’Von Evans. Saxton talks about what Evans had to do to get in The Chamber match and asks him his thoughts going into the Elimination Chamber. Offset comes up to Evans. The New Day come by and Woods and Kingston are pissed that Offset never comes when they invite him. Evans vs. Kingston is set for tonight.

Some Familiar Faces Are Here

Michin, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa hang out backstage. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows come by and hug and the Bullet Club is here for AJ Styles’ tribute.

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Back inside the arena, it’s time for our next match of the evening, a grudge match pitting former friends turned enemies. Nattie goes for Dupri before the bell and is held back by the ref. Nattie charges for Dupri at the bell and punches her in the corner. Dupri takes down Nattie with a dropkick and then sends her out of the ring.

Nattie throws Dupri into the barricades and Dupri kick Nattie and hits a cross body off the apron onto Dupri. Dupri sends Nattie into the barricades and Nattie kicks Dupri into the ringpost an Dupri gets knocked out. Nattie mounts Dupri and punches the back of Dupri’s head. Nattie keeps doing it and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: Nattie

Backstage With The Judgment Day

The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, DominiK Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) are backstage. Rodriguez says she’s ready for her match tonight and Morgan celebrates what she just did in the ring. McDonagh apologizes to Balor. Balor tells McDonagh that brother’s fight and sometimes they have to do things on their own.

Mysterio disagrees and says he was left high and dry and that’s why he lost last week and he doesn’t want to do this alone and asks if he can count on Balor for his match against Penta. Balor tells Mysterio to grow up and leaves. McDonagh says he’ll talk to Balor.

Oba Femi Still Without A Home

The show heads to a break, with the commentators plugging Brock Lesnar when we return. When the show returns from the break, we see a new vignette for Oba Femi, who is still a free agent without an official brand to call home. The package wraps up and the show moves on.

Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis To Open Mystery Crate At Elimination Chamber

We see Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is standing by the mystery wooden box/crate and he asks why it’s here. A WWE employee is told to ship it to the Elimination Chamber and he and Nick Aldis will open it together. So more hype for whatever this is being unveiled this weekend.

Backstage With Adam Pearce & Rusev

Rusev asks Pearce for his time and Pearce says he has another engagement and Rusev asks who is more important than him. It’s Oba Femi and he enters the frame. Rusev and Femi get in each other’s faces and Pearce says they’ll settle this at another time and date because tonight is for AJ Styles.

Brock Lesnar Returns

Now it’s time for the advertised return of “The Beast Incarnate” himself, Brock Lesnar. Lesnar and Paul Heyman come out to the ring. Heyman gets on the mic and starts to talk but Lesnar whispers something to him so Heyman says he’s the mouth piece for Lesnar.

Heyman says usually WrestleMania had two main events, the title match and The Undertaker’s streak. Heyman says since Lesnar ended Undertaker’s streak, that means Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania matches are now the second main event.

Heyman asks who will challenge Lesnar and he couldn’t find someone in the roster who is deserving for the ass whopping Lesnar will give them. Heyman shows dates of when Lesnar will be on RAW till WrestleMania and invites the roster to step up when Lesnar is on Raw and come face to face with Lesnar.

Heyman says no one will answer will Lesnar’s open challenge. Heyman says no one in the locker room has the balls to challenge Lesnar. Heyman drops the mic and he and Lesnar leave the ring. The segment wraps up on that note and on the show goes.