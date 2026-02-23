WWE personality to miss Raw tonight, Shelly Martinez shoots on Janel Grant (video)

Jackie Redmond has posted on X that she can’t make tonight’s Raw:

– Shelly Martinez, once known as Ariel in WWE and ECW, reacted to Grant’s first public speech on February 19, where Grant detailed a suicide attempt and allegations of coercive control after signing an NDA with McMahon. Grant’s January 2024 federal lawsuit accuses McMahon of grooming, sex trafficking, and job threats; he resigned as TKO executive chairman, with arbitration set for June 2026.

Martinez dismissed Grant’s claims as a victim ploy that overshadows non-consensual abuse stories, drawing online backlash over power imbalances and her own past experiences.

“Everything sounded like you are no longer getting your way. He was done with you bc now you’re probably too old for him and too much of a pain in the a–.”

