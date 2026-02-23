WWE personalities respond to Tom Brady calling WWE “cute”

Tom Brady, a former NFL quarterback who won seven Super Bowls, made comments to Logan Paul while the two were discussing the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic scheduled for March 21st 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the exchange, Brady told Paul, “It’s cute. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Several WWE stars reacted to Brady’s comments while speaking to SI.com…

Drew McIntyre: “I don’t get annoyed, it just comes from a place of ignorance.”

Paul Heyman: “What’s Tom Brady done? He’s thrown a football across a field that was caught by Gronkowski. Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserves the credit. But Tom Brady? Eh.”

CM Punk: “What’s wrong with cute? I’m cute, Tom.”

Oba Femi: “For those who think it’s cute and it’s fluffy and it’s all sweet and stuff, so you can come and try. You can lace up some boots, and then let’s watch you puke.”

Liv Morgan: football ‘cute’ in response to Brady’s WWE jab