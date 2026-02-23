WWE News and Notes

– Randy Orton reacted to comments made by Tom Brady on a podcast hosted by Logan Paul, where Brady referred to pro wrestling as “cute.” Orton said, “I did see a recent podcast Logan Paul put on, he had Tom Brady on and Tom Brady had a few things to say about pro wrestling,” adding, “I think he called it quote unquote ‘cute.’”

Though he admitted he’s never met Brady, Orton made it clear he didn’t appreciate the remark, joking, “I’d love to meet him Tom and hit him with an RKO. I’d say he’d be at the top of the list.”

(Source: ESPN Get Up)

– Preview for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw:

-A tribute to AJ Styles

-Liv Morgan makes her WrestleMania decision

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane vs. Raquel (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

-Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. OG El Grande Americano (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

– WWE has officially unveiled Mr. Iguana La Yesca for the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game. For the first time in history AAA Lucha Libre stars will be included in a WWE video game.

– Rumor emerges of Vince McMahon in talks to buy back WWE from TKO Group Holdings with Saudi Arabia investors:

Posts on X discuss a report claiming Vince McMahon is in active talks to reacquire WWE from TKO Group Holdings, backed by Saudi Arabia investors. The rumor originates from accounts like DirtyDomDom and SportsBash. Discussion includes varied reactions and references McMahon’s resignation as WWE chairman following a civil lawsuit.