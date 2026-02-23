Swerve Strickland on the possibility of AJ Styles working for All Elite Wrestling

Swerve Strickland spoke about the possibility of AJ Styles working for All Elite Wrestling, making it clear he now sees himself as the kind of opponent Styles would want.

“At this point, I think I’m becoming someone that AJ Styles wants to compete against instead,” he said. “I’m pushing myself to be at the top of this game… I’m not chasing after anybody’s matches. I want those matches to chase after me now.”

Despite the confidence, he showed deep respect: “I’m happy for AJ and proud of AJ. He’s someone I studied endlessly — him alongside Bryan Danielson and guys like that from that era. Nigel, too. I looked up to those guys and watched them closely.”

Strickland emphasized Styles’ legacy, saying, “AJ’s earned more than enough in his career to either walk away from it or continue on and do something different and unique,” and added, “His influence really helped shape an AEW style.” He closed by welcoming the possibility: “If he wants to take a chance and come over to AEW… just know we’re all here, open and waiting if he decides to make that jump.”

