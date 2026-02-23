Ring of Honor launches studio tapings in Jacksonville, Trick Williams on ESPN’s First Take (video)

– The ROH Jacksonville event starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on March 1 at the modern PBS facility in Jacksonville, Florida, with fans able to grab up to four free tickets now for the live HonorClub TV tapings. This marks the promotion’s first standalone taping in nearly two years, shifting from larger arenas after AEW Collision shows to build a distinct identity and efficiency. Fans appreciate the move toward better production and a nod to classic studio wrestling, with hopes it boosts subscriptions and spotlights younger talent.

– Trick Williams appears on ESPN’s First Take sharing stories about Lash Legend and WWE career:

“I'm with her cause she's fine. She treat me good. And I know that NIL deals, you know, 20 years from now gonna be off the chain” TRICK WILLIAMS WILDING TALKING ABOUT LASH LEGEND ON ESPN RIGHT NOW 😭 (First Take) pic.twitter.com/6sg5kzR3Gd — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 23, 2026

Williams appeared on ESPN’s First Take and shared stories about Lash Legend friend-zoning him at the WWE Performance Center after he awkwardly tried to ask her out, despite dating rumors. He discussed future NIL deal potential, defended predetermined wrestling outcomes, and described his crowd-energizing entrance.