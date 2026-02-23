Raquel Rodriquez qualifies for the Elimination Chamber

Raquel Rodriquez of the Judgement Day defeated Iyo Sky of Rhiyo and Kairi Sane of the Kabuki Warriors in a Triple Threat to be the last on to Qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber, after she hit the Tejana Bomb on Kairi.
.@RaquelWWE is IN ✅
The Women's Elimination Chamber Match is SET! pic.twitter.com/MyG2xZx1JB
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026
RAQUEL QUALFIES 😎@RaquelWWE is the final woman to qualify for #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/mAYj6NDmD1
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026
#wwe pic.twitter.com/Hp1vGH2Wy5
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 24, 2026