Raquel Rodriquez qualifies for the Elimination Chamber

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
164

Raquel Rodriquez of the Judgement Day defeated Iyo Sky of Rhiyo and Kairi Sane of the Kabuki Warriors in a Triple Threat to be the last on to Qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber, after she hit the Tejana Bomb on Kairi.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here